Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger

to

Receptions Event Centers 1379 Donaldson Highway, Kentucky 41018

Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger

Gather your loved ones and join us for a delightful Sunday tradition! Enjoy a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere, along with an array of tempting selections to start your day off right.

Our buffet is a feast for the senses, with a wide variety of delicious options to explore: an assortment of seasonal fruits and crisp salads, made-to-order station, where you can get a custom omelet, indulge in classic brunch favorites like warm Belgian waffles with sweet butter and maple syrup, fluffy Cheese Blitz with warm compote, and a variety of other hot breakfast selections.

Wash it all down with your choice of juice, tea, or soda. We also offer a selection of cocktails and, for those extra special occasions, a celebratory Champagne Mimosa.

For more information call 5138607441 or visit receptionsinc.com/second-sunday-brunch-in-erlanger/

Info

Receptions Event Centers 1379 Donaldson Highway, Kentucky 41018
Food & Drink, Kids & Family
5138607441
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2025-11-09 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2025-11-09 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2025-11-09 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2025-11-09 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2025-12-14 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2025-12-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2025-12-14 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2025-12-14 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2026-01-11 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2026-01-11 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2026-01-11 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2026-01-11 11:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2026-02-08 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2026-02-08 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2026-02-08 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Second Sunday Brunch in Erlanger - 2026-02-08 11:00:00 ical