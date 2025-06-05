× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Secret Garden Party!

Secret Garden Party!

$120-$130 per person.

If you’ve been to one, you know. If you haven’t, well, you don’t. Don’t miss your chance to get in on the coolest garden party series in the region. We’re not telling you much – that’s the secret part. But you’ll be whisked by coach to a splendid spot where you’ll enjoy some light nosh, refreshing drinks, and relaxing time in one of the coolest private gardens in town. All we’re sayin’ is that it’s in Jefferson County. Two timeslots: 4 – 7 pm and 6 – 9 pm.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar