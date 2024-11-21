Secretary of State Michael Adams: A Conversation on Kentucky’s Civic Health

Join Secretary of State Michael Adams and the Kentucky Historical Society for a conversation on Kentucky’s Civic Health. In 2023, Secretary Adams led the charge to evaluate the “civic health” of Kentuckians; that is, how well do Kentucky’s citizens understand their government, how they engage, and the extent to which ours is truly a government by the people. Listen to Secretary Adams reflect on the results of the assessment and what that means for Kentucky’s future. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions to further their understanding.

Immediately following, attendees are invited to join KHS staff to learn about America 250 in Kentucky. Learn how to become engaged in state-wide events as well as those happening in your own community. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information call 5025641792 or visit history.ky.gov/events