Secrets of the Dead: The Herculaneum Scrolls – Special Screening with KET

Step back in time and join us for a groundbreaking screening of Secrets of the Dead: The Herculaneum Scrolls, a PBS documentary presented by KET and the Kentucky Historical Society. Follow the extraordinary journey of Dr. Brent Seales and his team at the University of Kentucky as they attempt to digitally decode 2,000-year-old carbonized scrolls buried in the volcanic ruins of Herculaneum.

Using the latest advances in particle physics and artificial intelligence, this research has made headlines worldwide. After the screening, Dr. Seales will join us for a live Q&A to discuss his pioneering work and the technology helping to unveil the secrets hidden within these ancient texts.

Admission:

Free, but registration is required.

For more information visit history.ky.gov/events/secrets-of-the-dead-the-herculaneum-scrolls-special-screening-with-ket