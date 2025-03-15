× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Seed Starting Workshop with Jeff Margreiter – In-Person

$60-$70 per person.

Here’s your chance to learn the tricks of the trade from Jeff Margreiter, Yew Dell’s Nursery & Greenhouse Manager and our plant production pro. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned gardener, Jeff will review the basics, help you choose the right flower and/or veggie seeds, and guide you through this hands-on workshop that will send you home with a tray with seeds to grow on at home. Ticketing fees include all supplies.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit yewdellgardens.org