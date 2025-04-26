Seedleaf to Host Spring Garden Party & Silent Auction

Seedleaf, a Lexington-based community gardening and horticultural training nonprofit, announced today the details of its upcoming Spring Garden Party and Silent Auction, which will provide critically needed funds to support the organization’s work and mission. The event will take place from 3-6pm on Saturday, April 26th at the London Ferrill Garden (245 E Third Street) and will feature a locally inspired dinner crafted by Top ChefTM contestant Paula Endara and featuring KY Proud produce, Kentucky-inspired cocktails featuring Ale-8, a live DJ, photo booth, and more.

Established in 2007, Seedleaf is a community gardening organization that provides horticultural training and opportunities to engage in the practices of gardening and small-scale farming throughout Lexington. The organization manages 10 free, you-pick gardens and 32-acres of farmland in North Lexington, all of which are open to the public. In addition to managing these properties, Seedleaf offers a range of educational programs designed to encourage and support growers of all ages and skill levels. To support its efforts, Seedleaf relies on a combination of private and federal funding sources. The federal government’s recent and sudden withdrawal of previously appropriated and authorized federal agricultural funds has a significant impact on Seedleaf’s ability to continue providing its regular programs and educational opportunities to Lexington residents.

For more information visit seedleaf.org

For tickets:

http://secure.qgiv.com/for/springgardenpartyeventform