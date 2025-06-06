Seedtime on the Cumberland Festival
Downtown Whitesburg Main Street, Whitesburg, Kentucky
Appalshop's FREE festival featuring music, art, local crafters, and food—will be held June 6-7, 2025 at our solar pavilion in downtown Whitesburg. Join us for music, food, crafts, dancing, jam sessions, and more!
For more information, please visit appalshop.org
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Outdoor