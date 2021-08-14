#seemyset Art Market Saturday
Rocky Hollow Park 142 S Central Ave, Somerset, Kentucky 42501
Participating artists and art houses will set up in tents along the walking trail through the park from 2-8 p.m., with food and drink vendors dotting the path and sounds of instrumental music on the Joe Ford Amphitheater stage filling the air.
For more information call (606) 679-6366 or visit seesomerset.com
