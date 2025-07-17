Self-Publishing 101: A Guide to Self-Publishing your Book with Liz Carey and Bill Carman

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Self-Publishing 101: A Guide to Self-Publishing your Book with Liz Carey and Bill Carman

Thinking about self-publishing your book and don't know where to start? This class will help you determine whether self-publishing is the right route for you, what is the best route to take when self-publishing your book, what the steps are involved in self-publishing your book and how to work through the process of getting your book from manuscript to published works. [BEGINNER & INTERMEDIATE]

For more information call 8592544175 or visit carnegiecenterlex.org

8592544175
