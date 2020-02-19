× Expand Shutterstock (own rights) Seniors Moving

Seminar for Seniors: Stress Free Transitioning

Join us to learn tips about moving and local resources that can make your future transition seamless and stress free. This seminar will provide an informative, interactive, educational seminar, addressing the key concerns for older adults who are anticipating an upcoming move. You will leave the seminar equipped with how to plan your move and an invaluable wealth of resources. Sponsored by the folks at Change Of Address Services.

Your attendance is welcomed, but you must register via email to pamelamyers4999@gmail.com as space is limited. Cost is $50 per person.

For more information call (651) 964-0212.