Senior Strolls through Creasey Mahan

Wednesday, August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

For Oldham County Public Library senior patrons ages 55 and up. Join library staff on Wednesday mornings as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen and talk about what books they’re reading, shows or movies seniors are watching and what little critters they may encounter. Meet outside the Creasey Mahan Nature Center for a one mile walk at a slow pace. No registration necessary.

*This stroll takes place every week on Wednesdays, beginning June 1 and ending on August 31, 2022.

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/