Senior Strolls through Creasey Mahan

Oldham County Public Library/Goshen Branch Senior Strolls

For Oldham County Public Library senior patrons ages 55 and up. Join library staff on Wednesday mornings as they take a leisurely stroll through Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve in Goshen and talk about what books they're reading, shows or movies seniors are watching and what little critters they may encounter. Meet outside the Nature Center for a one mile walk at a slow pace. No registration necessary. For questions, please email brianw@oldhampl.org.

Takes place every week on Wednesdays, ending on August 31, 2022.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/