Max Adrian The Sensational Inflatable Furry Divines By Max Adrian

The Sensational Inflatable Furry Divines Opening Reception

Max Adrian's large scale inflatable sculptures, The Sensational Inflatable Furry Divines, will be on display at the Yeiser Art Center August 17th- September 28th, with an opening reception on August 17th from 5-7pm. These playful sculptures reference mascots and abstract cartoon figures, but take on a more serious connotation for the artist. "I personify each Furry Divine as a representative of some sort of thought, feeling, or behavior concerning the body that may be fearful, stigmatized, or just difficult to talk about." When discussing this body of work, Adrian harkens harkens back to a childhood experience of fearing someone dressed up as the Jolly Green Giant. "That kind of fear - equal parts fascination and trepidation - has been an important theme for me and my work for a long time. Especially as a queer person, fear in general is something all too familiar with members of my community, and the unjust reality of our world is that those fears only intensify for folks the further away they are from the perceived norm."

Adrian puts his textiles background to use in the construction of his work, employing traditional quilt piecing methods, with non traditional materials like faux-fur, nylon ripstop, and spandex. "My process involves dissecting these materials into hundreds of pieces and assembling them into sculptural forms through an intricate quilt-like manner of piecework. As a fiber artist, I hope to echo the history of quilts as storytelling devices, social archives, emblems of identity, and sources of comfort, while presenting unexpected methods of sewing." Through artistic engineering, Adrian's suspended sculptures become animated and encourage conversation about a diverse spectrum of identity. Visit the Yeiser Art Center to view this work, Tuesday through Saturday, 10am-5pm.

For more information call (270) 442-2453 or visit theyeiser.org