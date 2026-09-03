Sept. 16 TEN20 Wednesday Open Mic

× Expand Louisville Laughs Open mic featuring standup comedians from across the region

Join Louisville Laughs for our weekly comedy open mic at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

The Sept. 16 show features guest host Georgia Hensley and special guest Danny Hucks.

Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer and pizza, nachos and more from Scratch Kitchen & Catering.

For more information call 5027248311.