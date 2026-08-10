Sept. 17 Comedy Night at Gravely

× Expand Louisville Laughs A showcase of comics from across the region

Join Louisville Laughs on Thursday, Sept. 17, at Gravely Brewing Co. in Nulu for our monthly standup comedy showcase.

September's show features comics Cory Miller, Jordan Berry, Caroline Houchins, Ethan Cash, Aimee Jewell, Buelo and Devon Wells.

Come out for a night of laughter, craft beer and delicous food.

For more information call 5027248311.