Sept. 18 Comedy Night at Gravely

to

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs on Thursday, Sept. 18, for another popular Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing.

September's show features John Dollar, winner of the 2025 Funniest Person In Louisville contest; Nashville's Katie Stewart, Lexington's Jordan Berry and Louisville's Luke Fitzgerald.

Come for a night of laughter, tasty craft beer and delicious food from Eliana's Honduran Cafe.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
