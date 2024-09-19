Sept. 19 Comedy Night at Gravely
to
Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Creig Ewing
Sept. 19 Comedy Night at Gravely
Comedy Night at Gravely
Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.
September's event showcases internationally touring comic Rich Ragains.
Also featured are Dayton's Karen Jaffe and Louisville comic Neriah Romero.
Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Grub and Gravely.
Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.
For more information call 5027248311.