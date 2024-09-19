Sept. 19 Comedy Night at Gravely

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.

September's event showcases internationally touring comic Rich Ragains.

Also featured are Dayton's Karen Jaffe and Louisville comic Neriah Romero.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Grub and Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

Comedy
5027248311
