Sept. 19 Matt and Ken Live at TEN20

Join Louisville Laughs at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a special night of comedy.

Headling comics Matt Banwart and Ken Hamlett will both take the stage for one night as they tour the county.

Matt is the founder and occasional host of Roast Battle Chicago, the hit live online show out of Zanies Chicago. Now based in Austin, Matt works at club across the country.

Ken, a former Division I athlete, starred in Step Into Standup, a PBS Documentary. He is the two-time winner of Western Oregon University’s Last Comic Standing and the winner of the 2018 Western Oregon Comedy Competition.

Your host is Bre Fitz.

Enjoy a night of fun, great craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.

For more information call 5027248311.