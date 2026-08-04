Sept. 20 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Comics from Louisville and Lexington compete, and the audience decides who is funnier
Some of our favorite comics from Louisville and Lexington go head-to-head telling their best jokes, and the audience decides which city is funnier!
Louisville comics
Will McKenzie
Ben Stewart
Jazmin Smith
Johnny Doss
Lexington comics
Mike Fields
Alex Hernandez
Rylan Owens
Amber Lee Hill
Join us for a night of fun, craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.
For more information call 5027248311.