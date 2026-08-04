Sept. 20 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle

× Expand Louisville Laughs Comics from Louisville and Lexington compete, and the audience decides who is funnier

Some of our favorite comics from Louisville and Lexington go head-to-head telling their best jokes, and the audience decides which city is funnier!

Louisville comics

Will McKenzie

Ben Stewart

Jazmin Smith

Johnny Doss

Lexington comics

Mike Fields

Alex Hernandez

Rylan Owens

Amber Lee Hill

Join us for a night of fun, craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.

For more information call 5027248311.