Sept. 20 Louisville vs. Lexington Comedy Battle

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Some of our favorite comics from Louisville and Lexington go head-to-head telling their best jokes, and the audience decides which city is funnier!

Louisville comics

Will McKenzie

Ben Stewart

Jazmin Smith

Johnny Doss

Lexington comics

Mike Fields

Alex Hernandez

Rylan Owens

Amber Lee Hill

Join us for a night of fun, craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy
5027248311
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