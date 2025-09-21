Sept. 21 Comedy at TEN20
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Showcase of standup comedy
Join us at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a night of comedy from Louisville Laughs.
The show features:
Zach Wycuff, one of Cincinnati's favorite comics
Nathan Alexander, winner of the Funniest Person In Louisville Amateur title
Cory Miller, winner of the Funniest Person in Louisville Semi-Pro title
and introducing newcomer Ella Shivani!
Enjoy a night of fun, great craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.
This show is suitable for ages 16 and up.
For more information call 5027248311.