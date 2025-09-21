× Expand Sept. 21 Comedy at TEN20 Showcase of standup comedy

Comedy at TEN20

Join us at TEN20 Craft Brewery for a night of comedy from Louisville Laughs.

The show features:

Zach Wycuff, one of Cincinnati's favorite comics

Nathan Alexander, winner of the Funniest Person In Louisville Amateur title

Cory Miller, winner of the Funniest Person in Louisville Semi-Pro title

and introducing newcomer Ella Shivani!

Enjoy a night of fun, great craft beer, pizza, tacos and more.

This show is suitable for ages 16 and up.

For more information call 5027248311.