Sept. 30 TEN20 Clean Comedy Open Mic

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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Join Louisville Laughs for an open mic that features clean, family-friendly comedy at TEN20 Craft Brewery. Your host is Hillary Boston and special guest Donna Watts. Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer and delicious food from Scratch Kitchen & Catering.

For more information call 5027248311. 

Info

TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy
5027248311
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