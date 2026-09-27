Sept. 30 TEN20 Clean Comedy Open Mic
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TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
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Louisville Laughs
Louisville Laughs
Join Louisville Laughs for an open mic that features clean, family-friendly comedy at TEN20 Craft Brewery. Your host is Hillary Boston and special guest Donna Watts. Come out for a night of laughs, craft beer and delicious food from Scratch Kitchen & Catering.
For more information call 5027248311.
Info
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy