September | Grow Your Perspective: Tour an Organic, Regenerative Farm

× Expand Elmwood Stock Farm A flock of heritage breed turkeys.

Walk our regenerative, organic farm and sample daily farm life. On tap: The farm cools off. Talk to turkeys and shift into fall mode. Children under 12 attend free!

Take a guided, early autumn tour with farmer Mac Stone for a look at the crops and livestock on this organic family farm outside Georgetown, Kentucky.

This tour will tell the secrets of organic farming and reveal the gorgeous Scott County pastures that our family has cultivated for generations. We'll touch on many of the techniques we employ, including greenhouse production systems, pastured poultry and pigs, grass-fed cattle and sheep, vegetable growing, soil building, ecologically sustainable agriculture, and beneficial insects, to name a few.

For more information call 859-621-0755 or visit elmwoodstockfarm.com