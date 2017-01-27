Serbian Barrel-Aged Absinthe Launch Party with Squallis Puppeteers

Friday, January 27th | 6-10PM | Copper & Kings Distillery

– $15 Includes Entry + Two Tastings –

Copper & Kings is proud to partner with Squallis Puppeteers for the launch of our new, limited release Serbian Juniper Barrel-Aged Absinthe, Zmaj. Copper pot-distilled with grapes and absinthe botanicals.

6:00pm: Doors open

6:30-7:30pm: Optional distillery tour, food and drinks for purchase

8:00pm: Squallis Puppeteers present the legend of the Balkan fokloric dragon Zmaj; mystical, rich, with a lusty regard for beautiful women, the metaphorical Zmaj is extremely intelligent with super-human strength and breathes fire.

8:30-10pm: Tastings and cash bar, puppet DJ, and label artist Damon Westenhofer on hand to sign bottles.

Bottles available for purchase. $15 per person includes entry and two tastings (one tasting of Zmaj, one tasting of any other Copper & Kings product). 21+.

For more information visit copperandkings.com/events