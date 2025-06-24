Serial Killers with Dr. Scott Bonn at the Norton Center for the Arts

Spend a deliciously chilling evening with renowned criminologist, best-selling author and true crime expert, Dr. Scott Bonn, as he takes you inside the minds of the world’s most savage and prolific murderers.

Bonn has comprehensively studied, extensively corresponded with, personally interviewed and accurately profiled some of the world’s most notorious predators. In this thrilling show, he reveals the psychological hungers that drive the likes of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer to kill repeatedly and with no remorse, and shares shocking tales from his actual experiences with these killers.

CONTENT ADVISORY – Given the subject, the content in Dr. Bonn’s show is frequently dark and can be disturbing. He incorporates some dark humor which in no way is intended to minimize the seriousness of the topic or the fact that lives have been destroyed by the diabolical killers he discusses throughout the show.

