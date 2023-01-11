× Expand ServSafe ServSafe Manager book 7th edition

ServSafe Manager Certification at Murray State University

Upon successfully passing the exam, participants will earn the ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification. For food service providers, this certification will satisfy the requirement by the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the 2013 FDA Food Code to have at least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation.

For more information, please visit murraystate.edu/servsafe