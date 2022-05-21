ServSafe Manager Course

Murray State University 102 Curris Center, Murray, Kentucky 42071

Get trained and certified in just one day by ServSafe® instructor, Tina Clark. This course utilizes real-life scenarios and interactive activities to help participants learn all they need to know to pass the ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification Exam.

For more information call 270.809.3662 or visit murraystate.edu/servsafe

