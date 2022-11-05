ServSafe Manager Workshop

× Expand Murray State University ServSafe Manager Certification Course November 5 open to the public

Includes small group instruction with a certified ServSafe® instructor. This is a one-day course and will end with a proctored certification exam. Upon successfully passing the exam, participants will earn the ServSafe® Food Protection Manager Certification. For food service providers, this certification will satisfy the requirement by the Kentucky Department for Public Health and the 2013 FDA Food Code to have at least one employee who has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation.

For more information call 2708093662 or visit murraystate.edu/academics/care/Noncredit/serv.aspx