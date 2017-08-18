Seven Sense Festival

Swiss Park 719 Lynn Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40217

Seven Sense Festival

Seven Sense Festival, an annual tastemaking festival that features over 50 local, regional and national acts, local food trucks, top shelf spirits and cocktails, craft breweries, and various arts & craft vendors returns for its fourth year on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 at Swiss Park. Proceeds from the festival benefits the Boys & Girls Haven and Musician’s Emergency

Swiss Park offers a large, open grassy area with trees providing shade and room to sit and relax, while also enabling the festival to stay in its beloved Germantown/St. Joseph neighborhoods. The festival will take place at Swiss Park on Friday from 5:00pm to 11:00pm (outside) and will continue until 2:00am inside Swiss Hall and Zanzabar. Doors open on Saturday at noon and will continue until 2am inside Swiss Hall. Seven

Sense Festival is all ages until 11:00pm, 21+ after 1:00pm. Patrons are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

For more information visit SevenSenseFest.com

