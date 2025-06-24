The Seven Wonders: A Live Tribute to Fleetwood Mac at Norton Center for the Arts

× Expand . Seven Wonders

SEVEN WONDERS: A LIVE TRIBUTE TO FLEETWOOD MAC

“You can go your own way…” – but why not head straight to an unforgettable night of Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks classics? The Seven Wonders brings back hits like “Rhiannon,” “Landslide,” “Dreams” and more, performed with the passion and energy the group has become known for since their inception in 2017.

With seven world-class musicians on stage, there are no backtracks here – just high-energy homage to music that defined a generation. The Seven Wonders is reconnecting fans with the music they love.

Purchase your tickets today at: nortoncenter.com

For more information call 877.448.7469 or visit nortoncenter.com