Seviche Dinner & Movie Series Presents Babette's Feast

Chef Anthony Lamas and Seviche host a delectable meal inspired by “Babette’s Feast,” the Academy Award-winning film about Babette, a refugee who seeks shelter with two sisters in a Danish coastal town during the 19th century. After winning the lottery, Babette offers to cook a French meal for the sisters and their friends on the 100th anniversary of their father's birth to repay them for their kindness.

Guests will be treated to a meal like Babette’s creation in the film including Soupe a l’oignon with lemon, sherry, and thyme; Blini Demidoff au Caviar with buckwheat cakes, lemon dill cream and caviar; La Salade with endive, apple, blue cheese and pecans; Cailleen Sacophage with quail, puff pastry and mushrooms; and Babu au Rhum ave Figues, a rum cake with figs and coffee.

For more information call 502-473-8560 or visit