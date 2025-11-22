Sew a Sweater Pillow Workshop

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Sew a Sweater Pillow Infographic

🧵✨ Sew a Sweater Pillow ✨🧵

Cozy up your home with handmade charm!

🗓 Date: Sat, Nov 22

🕒 Time: 10am - noon

📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY

Turn an old sweater into a soft, stylish pillow! In this creative and sustainable workshop, you’ll learn the basics of sewing while giving new life to a favorite knit. Whether you’re a beginner or just love cozy crafts, this project is fun, easy, and perfect for the season.

🧶 What’s Included:

✔️ Step-by-step instruction

✔️ Use of sewing machines and materials (or bring your own sweater!)

✔️ Tips for upcycling clothing into home décor

✔️ A one-of-a-kind pillow to take home

💡 No experience necessary — all skill levels welcome!

🎟 Spaces are limited — reserve your spot today!

For more information call ​270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com