Sew a Sweater Pillow Workshop
Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
🧵✨ Sew a Sweater Pillow ✨🧵
Cozy up your home with handmade charm!
🗓 Date: Sat, Nov 22
🕒 Time: 10am - noon
📍 Location: Makerspace WKy. 130 N Seminary St. Madisonville, KY
Turn an old sweater into a soft, stylish pillow! In this creative and sustainable workshop, you’ll learn the basics of sewing while giving new life to a favorite knit. Whether you’re a beginner or just love cozy crafts, this project is fun, easy, and perfect for the season.
🧶 What’s Included:
✔️ Step-by-step instruction
✔️ Use of sewing machines and materials (or bring your own sweater!)
✔️ Tips for upcycling clothing into home décor
✔️ A one-of-a-kind pillow to take home
💡 No experience necessary — all skill levels welcome!
🎟 Spaces are limited — reserve your spot today!
For more information call 270.825.8144 or visit makerspacewky.com