Sewing Circle: Learn Stitching Basics

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Sewing Circle: Learn Stitching Basics

$10 Members/$15 Non-Members. Reservations required (502) 222-0826.

Learn basic stitches for beginners.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Sewing Circle: Learn Stitching Basics - 2023-03-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sewing Circle: Learn Stitching Basics - 2023-03-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sewing Circle: Learn Stitching Basics - 2023-03-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sewing Circle: Learn Stitching Basics - 2023-03-11 10:00:00 ical