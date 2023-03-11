Sewing Circle: Learn Stitching Basics
Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
$10 Members/$15 Non-Members. Reservations required (502) 222-0826.
Learn basic stitches for beginners.
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family