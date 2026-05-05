Sewing Workshop: Pencil Pouch
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Makerspace Western Kentucky 130 North Seminary Street , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Makerspace Western Kentucky
Sewing Workshop Infographic
If you want to sew bags and pouches, this is the perfect place to start! Learn to sew a zipper and an elastic band and to "birth" a bag to that all seams and edges are hidden.
When: Tuesday, May 26 at 5:30-7:30pm
Where: Makerspace WKY , 130 N. Seminary St, Madisonville, KY
Who: No sewing experience needed and appropriate for ages 10+
Rebecca Travis of Knot, Needle, and Sew in Hanson will be the instructor.
Class is limited to 6 people, so reserve your spot now!
For more information call 270.825.8144.