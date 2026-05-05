Sewing Workshop: Pencil Pouch

× Expand Makerspace Western Kentucky Sewing Workshop Infographic

If you want to sew bags and pouches, this is the perfect place to start! Learn to sew a zipper and an elastic band and to "birth" a bag to that all seams and edges are hidden.

When: Tuesday, May 26 at 5:30-7:30pm

Where: Makerspace WKY , 130 N. Seminary St, Madisonville, KY

Who: No sewing experience needed and appropriate for ages 10+

Rebecca Travis of Knot, Needle, and Sew in Hanson will be the instructor.

Class is limited to 6 people, so reserve your spot now!

For more information call ​270.825.8144.