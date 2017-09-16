Sgt. Pepper with the LO POPS!

Sgt. Pepper at the LO POPS

Classical Mystery Tour brings the music of the FAB Four to life with the Louisville Orchestra.

What would The Beatles have sounded like if they had the chance to perform live in concert with a symphony orchestra? Find out when Classical Mystery Tour joins Bob Bernhardt and YOUR Louisville Orchestra in Sgt. Pepper at the LO Pops at 8PM on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Kentucky Center.

Tickets range from $27 to $85.

The four musicians in Classical Mystery Tour look and sound just like The Beatles, and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking album Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Classical Mystery Tour has added a special Sgt. Pepper's section to their concert, featuring the title track plus such iconic songs as “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds," "When I'm 64," and "A Day in the Life."

"We really make an effort to sound exactly like the originals," explains Jim Owen, the founder of Classical Mystery Tour who also portrays John Lennon in the show. "The orchestra score is exact, right down to every note and instrument that was on the original recording. On 'Got to Get You Into My Life,' we have two tenor saxes and three trumpets. That's what it was written for, and that's what we use. And on 'A Day in the Life,' that final big orchestra crescendo sounds amazing when it’s played live."

ABOUT CLASSICAL MYSTERY TOUR

Since its initial show at the Orange County Performing Arts Center in 1996, Classical Mystery Tour has performed with more than 100 orchestras across the United States and around the world, receiving accolades from fans and the media. The Los Angeles Times called the show "more than just an incredible simulation...the swelling strings and soaring French horn lines gave the live performance a high goose-bump quotient...the crowd stood and bellowed for more."

The 2017-18 LO Pops Series

Sgt. Pepper at the Pops || 9.16.2017 || Bob Bernhardt, conductor || Classical Mystery Tour

The B-52s at the Pops || 10.21. 2017 || Bob Bernhardt, conductor || The B-52s

Home For the Holidays || 11. 25. 2017 || Bob Bernhardt, conductor || Lisa Vroman, soprano || Doug LaBrecque, tenor

Mambo Kings || 1.20. 2018 || Bob Bernhardt, conductor || Mambo Kings

Michael Cleveland + Flamekeeper || 3.10. 2018 || Teddy Abrams, conductor || Michael Cleveland + Flamekeeper

The Music of Prince || 4. 20. 2018 || TBA conductor || Marshall Charloff, vocalist

The mission of the Louisville Orchestra is to change lives throughout our entire community as only the Louisville Orchestra can – by promoting a culture of music through outstanding performances + education.

For more information call 502.584.7777 or visit LouisvilleOrchestra.org