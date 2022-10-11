× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Shade Tree Selections for a Changing Climate

Shade Tree Selections for a Changing Climate – In-Person Workshop

$25 - $35 per person

For #LouisvilleTreeWeek, join Yew Dell executive director, Dr. Paul Cappiello, for a fun and engaging walk through Yew Dell’s extensive tree collections and a talk about the best shade tree selections for increasing drought, storm and other environmental stresses.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/