Shade Tree Selections for a Changing Climate – In-Person Workshop
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
$25 - $35 per person
For #LouisvilleTreeWeek, join Yew Dell executive director, Dr. Paul Cappiello, for a fun and engaging walk through Yew Dell’s extensive tree collections and a talk about the best shade tree selections for increasing drought, storm and other environmental stresses.
For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/