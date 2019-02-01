Shadowland Exhibit

Craft(s) Gallery and Merchantile 572 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Shadowland Exhibit

Shadowland is a term first used about 200 years ago to describe a phantom glimpse. The uncertain reality of that era as well as our own, are seen in the new work of stratographs and etchings by artist Anna Marie Pavlik.

The stratographs are the product of a monoprint layering process that combines historically based views with impressions made from contemporary tree leaves. Through this process each imprinted leaf develops its own character and communicates a bond between time periods.

Monday–Friday: 10am–6pm

Saturday: 12pm-6pm

Sunday: 12pm-4pm

For more information call (502) 584-7636 or visit http://craftslouisville.com

Craft(s) Gallery and Merchantile 572 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
