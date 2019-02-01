Shadowland Exhibit
Craft(s) Gallery and Merchantile 572 South Fourth Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Shadowland is a term first used about 200 years ago to describe a phantom glimpse. The uncertain reality of that era as well as our own, are seen in the new work of stratographs and etchings by artist Anna Marie Pavlik.
The stratographs are the product of a monoprint layering process that combines historically based views with impressions made from contemporary tree leaves. Through this process each imprinted leaf develops its own character and communicates a bond between time periods.
Monday–Friday: 10am–6pm
Saturday: 12pm-6pm
Sunday: 12pm-4pm
For more information call (502) 584-7636 or visit http://craftslouisville.com