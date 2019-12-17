× Expand Lake Cumberland Performing Arts Motown Christmas

Shadows of the 60’s “A Motown Christmas

Shadows of the 60’s “A Motown Christmas” –

Center for Rural Development, 2292 S. Hwy 27, Somerset, KY 7pm.

Center Stage is presented by Lake Cumberland Performing Arts in partnership with The Center for Rural Development. Shadow of the 60s pays tribute to the tremendous legacy of Motown’s Super Groups, “The Supreme Girls Of Motown,” a salute to the legendary female stars of Motown such as The Supremes, Marvelettes, Gladys Knight & The Pips, Mary Wells, Martha Reeves and a host of Motown’s male stars, including Smokie Robinson, Stevie Wonder, Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Four Tops, Jr. Walker & The Allstars and more. Add in the festive music of Christmas time and old favorites such as Santa Claus Is Coming To Town, Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer, Silent Night and more all done in the style of Motown, and you have an unbelievable night of celebration. Pre show catered dinner at 5:30pm. Tickets and info 606-677-6000 or www.centertech.com.

For tickets and more information call (606) 677-6000 or visit centertech.com