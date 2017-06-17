Shaker Village Craft Beer and Music Festival Celebrates Kentucky

Celebrating the quality and diversity of Kentucky's music and craft beer cultures by bringing together a flavorful mix of local breweries with favorite local musicians in a venue like no other, WELL CRAFTED—Brews + Bands is shaping up to be a spectacular event.

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill today confirmed brewery, musician and food truck lineups for its fourth annual craft beer and music festival to be held Saturday, June 17. Gates open at 11 a.m., with the music beginning at noon.

WELL CRAFTED celebrates a number of independent brewers of finely crafted lagers. More than 40 beers from the following breweries will be available for sale: Against the Grain, Alltech, Apocalypse, Blue Stallion, Country Boy, Ethereal, Falls City, Goodwood, Goose Island, Great Flood, Jarfly, Lemons Mill, Life, Maiden City, Mirror Twin, Monnik, New Belgium, Pivot, Rhinegeist, Rockhouse, Rooster, Sierra Nevada, Sweetwater, West Sixth and White Squirrel. The first 1,000 festival goers will receive a commemorative pint glass, and all attendees will have the opportunity to purchase 16-oz. beers or 4-oz. tastings.

The complete music lineup includes a combination of 11 artists and bands. Tyler Childers, William Matheny and the Strange Constellations, Josh Nolan, Nikki Hill, Coralee and the Townies, the Dexateens, David Napier, Chelsea Nolan, Brian Combs, Senora May and Ethan Hunt are slated to perform. The full schedule is available at shakervillageky.org.

Food and non-alcoholic beverage options will be available from Buddy's World Famous, Duck's Food Truck, Gent's Original, Gilberto Gelato, Go Go Burger, Kentasty Breaktime Café, Rise Up! Pizza, Roll 'n' Smoke, Salsarita's and Whooo Wants Waffles.

Saturday general admission tickets are on sale for $25 each and include access to music on two stages, food trucks and vendors. The first 1,000 ticket buyers will receive a commemorative pint glass.

All proceeds from the event will support Shaker Village’s agricultural and environmental student and family education programs.

For more information or to purchase tickets call 859.734.1545 or visit shakervillageky.org