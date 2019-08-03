Shaker Village Craft Fair

to Google Calendar - Shaker Village Craft Fair - 2019-08-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shaker Village Craft Fair - 2019-08-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shaker Village Craft Fair - 2019-08-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Shaker Village Craft Fair - 2019-08-03 10:00:00

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330

Shaker Village Craft Fair

One of Kentucky’s premier craft events, the fair attracts the elite among regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists, and boasts an assortment of crafts, including exceptional pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needle craft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions.

For more information call (800) 734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org

Info

Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
to Google Calendar - Shaker Village Craft Fair - 2019-08-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Shaker Village Craft Fair - 2019-08-03 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Shaker Village Craft Fair - 2019-08-03 10:00:00 iCalendar - Shaker Village Craft Fair - 2019-08-03 10:00:00