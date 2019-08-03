Shaker Village Craft Fair

One of Kentucky’s premier craft events, the fair attracts the elite among regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists, and boasts an assortment of crafts, including exceptional pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needle craft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions.

For more information call (800) 734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org