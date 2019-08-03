Shaker Village Craft Fair
Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill 3501 Lexington Road, Harrodsburg, Kentucky 40330
One of Kentucky’s premier craft events, the fair attracts the elite among regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists, and boasts an assortment of crafts, including exceptional pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needle craft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions.
For more information call (800) 734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org
