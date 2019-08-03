Shaker Village Craft Fair

One of Kentucky’s premier craft events, the fair attracts the elite among regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists, and boasts an assortment of crafts, including exceptional pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needle craft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and Shaker reproductions. While on-site also enjoy the Shaker Village Bar, live music, various food trucks, and more! General admission is discounted for Craft Fair weekend (10 AM – 5 PM) and includes access to historic tours, exhibits and other Shaker Village experiences.

For more information call 1-800-734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org