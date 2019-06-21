Music on the Lawn at Shaker Village

The greatest combination of live music, amazing food and a farm-fresh setting you could ever imagine! Join us for an evening on the lawn between the historic Trustees’ Office and the Shaker Village garden.

Music on the Lawn features live music, outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pits. Don’t forget to enjoy a marshmallow roast, grab a cocktail and then take in a special $5 After 5:00 tour.

No admission is required, and music begins at 6:30 pm.

* Outdoor dining is limited, and weather dependent.

* $5 admission only required if attending tour or indoor exhibits.

Every Friday and Saturday from May 3 To October 26.

To see the lineup of musicians, visit https://shakervillageky.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2019-Music-on-Lawn-Lineup.pdf

For more information call 1-800-734-5611 or visit shakervillageky.org