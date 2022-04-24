SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK featuring Julius Caesar

Kentucky Shakespeare is bringing their talents to The Maples Park with a 90 minute performance of Julius Caesar. Bring your own chairs to this free outdoor event sponsored by the City of Crestwood and Mayor Jim Kramer. The following food trucks will be available: Smokin Dawgs, Big R’s BBQ, in addition to Hive & Barrel Meadery and Mile Wide Brewing. Backup Rain Space: Dennis Deibel Barn. A gravel parking lot adjacent to the rear entrance of the park.

For more information call 502.222.0065 or visit touroldham.com

