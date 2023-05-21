Shakespeare in the Park- Hamlet at Maples Park

× Expand City of Crestwood Shakespeare in the Park- Hamlet

FREE.

Experience this tragedy written by William Shakespeare sometime between 1599 and 1601 in the beautiful outdoor setting of The Maples Park in Crestwood. One of Shakespeare’s longest plays, Hamlet is set in Denmark. The play depicts Prince Hamlet and his attempts to exact revenge against his uncle, Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet’s father in order to seize his throne and marry Hamlet's mother. Kentucky Shakespeare brings its Shakespeare in the Parks Tour to over 33 parks in Kentucky this spring. Bring your own chairs to this free outdoor event. Sponsored by the City of Crestwood. Backup rain space is the Dennis Deibel Barn at The Maples Park.

For more information, please call 502.241.7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/