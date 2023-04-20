× Expand City of Pewee Valley Shakespeare in the Park- Hamlet

Experience this tragedy written by William Shakespeare sometime between 1599 and 1601 in the beautiful outdoor setting of Central Park in Pewee Valley. One of Shakespeare’s longest plays, Hamlet is set in Denmark. The play depicts Prince Hamlet and his attempts to exact revenge against his uncle, Claudius, who has murdered Hamlet’s father in order to seize his throne and marry Hamlet's mother. Kentucky Shakespeare brings its Shakespeare in the Parks Tour to over 33 parks in Kentucky this spring. Bring your own chairs to this free outdoor event. Sponsored by the City of Pewee Valley.

For more information, please call 502.241.8343 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/