× Expand The Maples Park Shakespeare in the Park at the Millstone Amphitheater

Shakespeare in the Park at the Millstone Amphitheater

Spend the evening at the Millstone Amphitheater for Shakespeare in the Park at the Maples Park! This FREE 90-minute performance of MACBETH by Kentucky Shakespeare will inspire you! Bring your own chairs or blanket. Food trucks available. Parking will be in the gravel lot at the rear park entrance: 6431 Railroad Avenue, Crestwood.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/