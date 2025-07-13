× Expand Foxhollow Farm Shamanic Healing & Personal Empowerment Workshop

$175 per person.

The art of shamanism offers great healing wisdom and a multitude of techniques which may be used for personal healing and healing on behalf of others. In shamanism, we recognize that everything is energy -- alive and capable of communicating. We work in cooperation with Spirit to gain wisdom and provide the presence that facilitates change and healing that fuels personal empowerment.

In this workshop, you will learn and experience a variety of shamanic healing techniques and practices. You'll learn how intentional commitment to healing results in personal empowerment for both you and all beings.

For more information call (502) 797-0005 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/