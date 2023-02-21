× Expand North of Bourbon North of Bourbon Presents

Shamarrdi Gras Tour with Shamarr Allen and North of Bourbon

North of Bourbon invites you to celebrate one of the greatest traditions of the south, Fat Tuesday! At Headliner’s Music Hall.

Shamarr Allen and the Underdawgs from New Orleans are bringing the “Shamardii Gras” tour straight to Louisville. Accompanied by a crawfish boil on Headliner’s back patio (Indoor seating available for inclement weather). We’re flying in live crawfish straight from the bayou, yall! Hot Sauce Brass Band will be opening the night with some soulful second line energy.

You may pre purchase your crawfish by the pound with your ticket order.

We hope you join us for an evening of great food, energizing music, and good times!

!Laissez le bon temps rouler¡

“Let the good times roll!”

For more information, please visit event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale