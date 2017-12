Shamrock Shuffle 3K

Kick off the running and racing season in downtown Lexington at the 12th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 3K presented by Lexington Furniture and Stantec.

Please join us to walk, shuffle, or run in this annual St. Patrick’s Day tradition! This year, the race is taking place on St. Patrick's Day! The Shamrock Shuffle 3K is locally organized, and 100% of the proceeds stay local benefiting Lexington Habitat for Humanity.

For more information visit ShamrockShuffle3K.com