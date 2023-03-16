Shamrockaritas & Candle Making - Greyline Station

× Expand MK St Patricks Day Event Promotion Flyer (Instagram Post (Square)) - 1 Candle-making Happy Hour

Shamrockaritas & Candle Making

Lucky You: Shamrockaritas and Pot o' Gold Shots

Thursday, March 16 | 6:30 to 8pm

Join us for a Saint Patrick's themed Candle Class and Happy Hour!! Discover your inner Irishness and the art of hand-pouring candles in this fun, no-stress, and interactive class. Plus, you’ll leave with a perfectly scented candle of your own!

Hosted by Poppy & Pomelo and Wick & Mortar Studio

Class highlights:

Hand-pour your own 12oz luxury candle using non-toxic wax that yields over 80 hours of burn time

Choose from three stunning aura-colored glass containers

Top your candle with shamrocks and gold sprinkles

Choose from five fresh scents like Maple Whiskey, Champagne, Cactus Sea Salt, etc.

Learn the benefits of clean candles made with coconut wax and cedar wicks

Enjoy one Shamrockarita and one Pot o' Gold shot from Old North Bar (no substitutions)

Visit the Poppy & Pomelo shop to redeem 15% off any purchase

Materials are thoughtfully curated for each class so please purchase your tickets in advance. Each ticket purchase is for one seat in the class. Please purchase additional tickets for each person participating. Tickets are non-refundable. However, tickets may be transferred as a gift to another person.

Classes are around 90 minutes and held at Old North Bar inside Greyline Station. All candle-making materials are provided, plus two drinks as described above. Please note for participants under 21 or who do not partake in alcoholic beverages, there are soft drink and mocktail options.

Address: 101 West Loudon Avenue, Lexington, KY 40508

We keep our products free from parabens, phthalates, zinc and lead. No animal testing and 100% vegan.

We reserve the right to cancel classes if minimum participation is not met. It is best to register early to help our instructors prepare and to ensure the class does not get canceled. We evaluate class number two-six business days before a class. Classes that do not meet the minimum may be canceled within two business days of the event. All participants will be notified by email and will receive full refunds.

For more information, please call 859.740.2325 or visit poppyandpomelo.com/products/march-16-shamrockaritas-candle-making-lexington-ky