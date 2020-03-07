× Expand Fourth Street Live! SHAMROCKED: St. Patrick's Bar Crawl

SHAMROCKED: St. Patrick's Bar Crawl

Your bar crawl ticket includes access to drink specials, a SHAMROCKED t-shirt, collectible mug, and a free slice of pizza.

Do you feel lucky? Grab a map and complete all of the ☘️ SHAMROCKED ☘️ shenanigans that day for your chance to win the $1,000 Pot of Gold! Ticket must be purchased to access drink specials at participating venues. Get your tickets HERE.

Participating Venues:

-The Sports & Social Club

-Tavern On Fourth

-PBR Louisville

-Hard Rock Cafe

-Guy Fieri's Smokehouse

-Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant

-Pizza Bar

**MORE VENUES AND SPECIALS COMING SOON**

Sweepstakes begins at 4:00pm EST on 3/7/2020 and ends at 8:00pm EST on 3/7/2020. Only one Entry per person allowed. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. PURCHASE DOES NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Open to legal residents of the United States and the District of Columbia, excluding Rhode Island, New York, Florida, Puerto Rico, all U.S. territories and possessions, and all overseas military installations, who have reached the age of twenty-one (21). Prize consists of $1,000 cash. Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received; Winner will be chosen by random drawing. ARV of Prize is $1,000. Winner is responsible for all taxes associated with the prize. Sweepstakes not open to Sponsor employees. Alternative method of entry: email your full name and phone number, with “FSL Shamrocked Sweepstakes” in the subject line, to sweepstakes@livedistricts.com. Subject to full Official Rules at bit.ly/2CWW6TH. Sponsor: Fourth Street EDC, LLC. Address: 601 E Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21202.

For more information call (502) 584-7170 or visit 4thstlive.com